Reactions over penal code plan

Two provisions included in the government’s proposals for sweeping changes to the Greek penal and criminal procedure codes have attracted criticism from both sides of the aisle.

The main opposition described a change that will reduce sentences for those convicted of running a criminal organization to 5-10 years from the current 10-20 years as “scandalous.”

Other critics say this could allow leading members of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party – currently on trial on charges of forming and running a criminal gang – to serve more lenient sentences.

For its part, SYRIZA’s youth wing criticized the stricter definition of rape, which they argue would make it harder to convict perpetrators.