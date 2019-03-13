‘The Runner’ sparks controversy, again

A row has erupted between Culture Minister Myrsini Zorba and sculptor Costas Varotsos over an alleged proposal to donate his glass sculpture “The Runner” to North Macedonia as a goodwill gesture. Zorba denied Varotsos’s claim that she had proposed swapping the sculpture across the road from the Athens Hilton for an equestrian Alexander the Great that stands in Skopje’s main square. Varotsos told Kathimerini the minister’s proposal left him speechless, expressing surprise at her denial. The sculpture has divided opinion since its initial installation in Omonia Square in 1988 and its transfer to its current location in 1994. [InTime News]