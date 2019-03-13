The International Monetary Fund’s past forecasts for the Greek economy have not helped the organization’s credibility.It was usually found to have overestimated the dangers, although it was the only organization that predicted Greece’s bankruptcy before 2010.

However, international markets continue to consider the Washington-based Fund as a reliable analyst – and certainly more reliable than the politically sensitive European Commission.



The IMF report on Greece published Tuesday warns of an economy still in recuperation. This time, the report is not based on statistical models and predictions, but it does point to the issues that could lead to a pre-electoral fiscal derailment, which are already developing before our eyes.