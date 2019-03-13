Katrougalos to meet Turkish counterpart in Brussels

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos is expected to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Brussels Wednesday.



The meeting is set to take place on the sidelines of the regular Syria donors conference held in the Belgian capital.



In comments made Tuesday, Katrougalos said talks with Cavusoglu would focus on confidence building measures (CBMs) aimed at easing tension between the two Aegean neighbors, as well as Cyprus peace talks.



“The first goal is for tensions to subside, and this has to a large extent been achieved,” Katrougalos was quoted by the state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency as saying Tuesday.