Bolivia’s Morales to visit Athens on Thursday

Bolivian President Evo Morales will pay a two-day visit to Athens Thursday and Friday, it was announced Wednesday.



On Thursday, Morales will speak at an event held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) south of Athens.



On Friday, he will meet with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at Maximos Mansion. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint press conference after the meeting.



No more information was immediately available about the visit.