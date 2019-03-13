Giorgos Voulgarakis announces candidacy for Athens mayor

Former conservative minister Giorgos Voulgarakis has confirmed he will run for mayor of Athens.



Voulgarakis, who served as a New Democracy MP for twenty years between 1989-2009, announced his candidacy in a Facebook post on Wednesday. He is expected to run as an independent candidate.



Costas Bakoyannis, the regional governor of Central Greece, is leading the race according to polls.



Local elections are set to take place in May.