Ferry services resume as winds ease

Ferry services across Greece resumed normal operation after winds started to ease on Wednesday.



Ships were banned from sailing Wednesday morning due to high winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale in several parts of the Aegean Sea.



The Aghia Marina-Nea Styra and Kavala-Prinos ferry links are still not running.



Passengers due to travel on Wednesday should contact the local port authorities or their travel agents before departing, in case of changes or cancellations.



[ANA-MPA]