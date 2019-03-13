CAA: No Greek carrier has Boeing 737 Max planes

No Greek airline has Boeing 737 Max aircraft models in its fleet, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a press release on Wednesday.



The statement came after its chief announced earlier in the day that CAA banned both models of the plane – Max 8 and 9 - from flying in its national airspace, in line with a European directive issued after two fatal crashes involving the aircraft in Indonesia and Ethiopia.



“There is no Greek airline, licensed by the CAA, which has this type of airplanes in its fleet,” the statement said.



Speaking to state-run Athens-Macedonian news agency earlier, CAA head Konstantinos Lintzerakos said that all airports have been ordered to prohibit flights of these two types of aircraft in the country’s airspace as of Tuesday afternoon.



Aviation officials in Cyprus announced similar measures on Tuesday.