Jozef van Wissem | Athens | March 15

Brooklyn-based Dutch minimalist composer and lutist Jozef van Wissem, who spends much of his time on the road, makes his Athens debut on Friday, March 15, when he will be appearing at Temple with tracks from his latest album, “You Have No Name, We Adore You,” and older work. Van Wissem has made more than 1,200 solo appearances at churches and other unusual venues all over the world. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 12 euros in advance from www.viva.gr or by calling 11876, and 15 euros at the door on the night.

Temple, 17 Iakchou, Psyrri, tel 697.941.7274