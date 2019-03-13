Bach to Piazzolla | Athens | March 14

Photo: Studio Nikoleris

Christos Zerbinos (accordion) and Iakovos Kolanian (guitar) join the ERT Contemporary Music Orchestra on stage at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, March 14, in a program that showcases the beauty and capabilities of the soloists' respective instruments. The program includes Johann Sebastian Bach and Charles Gounod's “Ave Maria,” “Song to the Moon” from Antonin Dvorak’s opera “Rusalka,” Ennio Morricone's “Cinema Paradiso” and Luis Bacalov’s “Il Postino,” among others. The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr