Waldeck | Athens | March 15

Austrian lawyer-turned-musician Waldeck will take the stage at Athens's Fuzz Club on Friday, March 15, with an upbeat program of cerebral music that blends downtempo electronica, swing from the 1920s and 30s, funk, dub, tango and trip-hop. Tickets cost 18 euros in advance from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876, and 20 euros at the door on the night. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Club, 209 Pireos & Patriarchou Ioakeim,

Moschato, tel 210.345.0817