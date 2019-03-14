National Library displays Leonardo da Vinci manuscripts

Two women peruse a display case at the National Library of Greece, which recently inaugurated a tribute to the first Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci. The tribute at the library’s new home at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on Athens’s southern coast comprises a series of events over 2019, marking the 500-year anniversary of the Italian polymath’s death. Through March 22, the NLG will be showing its most-prized books and manuscripts on and by Leonardo, including the first Italian edition of ‘A Treatise on Painting,’ published in Naples in 1733. [Nikos Kokkalias]