In his speech on Wednesday to SYRIZA lawmakers, party leader and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras described with clarity the tactics he intends to pursue during this year’s pre-election period which we have now essentially entered.

He employed polarizing and divisive rhetoric and launched attacks against anyone he deems an enemy of his party’s cause. Moreover he even cited Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in his attempt to rally his party’s base and to articulate his supposed anti-right wing rhetoric.

This was basically a variation of the “us or them” slogan that he used in 2014 with a complete disregard of the devastating cost that Greece incurred as a result. The same slogan now will almost certainly have the same consequences again.