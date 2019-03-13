ATHEX: Signs of health at local bourse in recent days

There were across-the-board gains at the Athens bourse on Wednesday, led by Public Power Corporation and banks, while trading volume appears to be growing by the day in a clear sign that something is changing in the market that a few years ago was relegated from developed to developing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 710.19 points, adding 0.89 percent to Tuesday’s 703.91 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.49 percent to 1,852.24 points, and mid-caps outperformed with a 4 percent advance.

The banks index grew 2.15 percent, as Alpha jumped 3.05 percent, Eurobank earned 2.05 percent, National increased 1.34 percent and Piraeus advanced 0.22 percent.

PPC soared 8.50 percent, ADMIE Holdings was up 3.51 percent and Ellaktor rose 2.55 percent. The OPAP gaming company decreased 1.60 percent, Sarantis conceded 1.40 percent and Aegean Air gave up 0.64 percent.

In total 67 stocks registered gains, 32 sustained losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.1 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 58.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index rebounded 1.46 percent to 62.71 points.