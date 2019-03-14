Inmate escapes prison in Halkidiki while on work assignment
Online
Police is searching for an inmate from Kassandra prison in Halkidiki who failed to return from a work assignment on Thursday morning.
Police is searching for an inmate from Kassandra prison in Halkidiki who failed to return from a work assignment on Thursday morning.
The 44-year-old Serbian national is serving time for robberies.
Kassandra prison authorities notified the local police station which in turn alerted border stations and airports to prevent the escapee from fleeing abroad.