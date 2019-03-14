Nine detained in fake driving licenses scam
Online
Nine people were detained on Thursday following a raid of the Hellenic Police's Internal Affairs Department on a division of the transport ministry in Athens on Thursday, as part of an investigation into fake driving licenses.
Nine people were detained on Thursday following a raid of the Hellenic Police's Internal Affairs Department on a division of the transport ministry in Athens on Thursday, as part of an investigation into fake driving licenses.
Initial information indicates that seven of the suspects are ministry employees and two are working in private driving schools.
No further details were available, as the operation was ongoing.