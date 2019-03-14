Four arrested in Attica in contraband smokes raid

File photo

Police on Thursday arrested four people in Attica believed to be involved in the sale of 20,600 packets of contraband cigarettes.



A foreign national, 73, and three Greek nationals, 50, 56 and 59, were arrested in coordinated sweeps by Elefsina’s port authorities in the Attica municipalities of Moschato and Aspropyrgos.



According to police, the 73-year-old was arrested after officers of the port’s security police searched his truck parked inside a warehouse on Moschato, where they uncovered 12,920 packets of cigarettes hidden inside metal boxes that did not bear the official duty stamp tape.



Authorities arrested the other three suspects during the warehouse inspection which turned up another 680 packets, believed to be contraband.

Officers found tools and materials for packaging, along with labels which indicated Italy as the destination.



Authorities also raided the house of the 56-year-old suspect in Aspropyrgos, where they uncovered another 7,000 packets of contraband cigarettes.



The full amount of evaded duties has not been published yet.