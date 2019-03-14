Man dies in apparent fall from Tourkovounia cliff

A 30-year-old man whose body was found at a steep rocky area of the Tourkovounia hill range in central Athens on Wednesday afternoon is believed to have died from the fall, according to Thursday’s forensic report.



The victim bore fatal multiple fractures consistent with a fall from a great height, while there were no indications of foul play, the report said.



The man, who media said was a lawyer, had gone missing on Tuesday night after he left his office to head home.



On Wednesday afternoon, his car was found parked at Attiko Alsos with the keys in the ignition and his mobile phone left inside.