Passenger traffic in Greek airports up 10.7 pct in Jan-Feb

Passenger traffic in Greek airports grew 10.7 pct in the first two months of 2019, totaling 4,237,786 passengers, from 3,828,882 in the corresponding period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a report released on Thursday.



The total number of flights in Greek airports was 42,972 in the January-February period (of which 25,274 domestic and 17,698 international), up 11.3 pct compared with the same period in 2018.



In February, passenger traffic grew 11.8 pct to 2,075,663, while the number of flights totaled 20,330, up 11.3 pct compared with February 2018. International passenger arrivals in Greek airports totaled 549,411 on the same month, up 12.9 pct from last year.



The airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania and Rhodes recorded the biggest passenger traffic last month.



The Cephalonia airport recorded the biggest percentage increase in the January-February period, up 61.7 pct to total 6,062 passengers, followed by Milos (59.7 pct or 3,971 passengers) and Mykonos (58 pct or 13,370 passengers).

