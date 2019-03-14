Pavlos Samios | Athens | March 15 - June 15
Byzantine and Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias,
In “Broken History,” on show at the Byzantine and Christian Museum, painter and Athens School of Fine Arts professor Pavlos Samios explores how time affects history in a series of works on cardboard that juxtapose ancient art with street art, the past and the present. The show will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Visiting hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
tel 213.213.9517, www.byzantinemuseum.gr