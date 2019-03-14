Pavlos Samios | Athens | March 15 - June 15

In “Broken History,” on show at the Byzantine and Christian Museum, painter and Athens School of Fine Arts professor Pavlos Samios explores how time affects history in a series of works on cardboard that juxtapose ancient art with street art, the past and the present. The show will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Visiting hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Byzantine and Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 213.213.9517, www.byzantinemuseum.gr