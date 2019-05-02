WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Pavlos Samios | Athens | To June 15

TAGS: Visual Arts, Exhibition

In “Broken History,” on show at the Byzantine and Christian Museum, painter and Athens School of Fine Arts professor Pavlos Samios explores how time affects history in a series of works on cardboard that juxtapose ancient art with street art, the past and the present. The show will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15. Visiting hours are Wednesdays to Mondays from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Byzantine and Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 213.213.9517, www.byzantinemuseum.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 