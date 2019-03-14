Greek & Japanese Engravers | Piraeus | March 15-20

The Piraeus Municipal Gallery presents more than 120 original works by 44 Greek and 65 Japanese engravers in a show that is part of ongoing cultural exchanges between the two countries. The works spans a variety of themes, styles and techniques, showcasing the diversity of this art form. There will also be a special workshop on Japanese wood engraving on Sunday, March 17, starting at noon. Opening hours for the show are Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Piraeus Municipal Gallery, 29 Filonos, tel 210.410.1402