Three more prison escapes attempted

Police on Thursday were searching for an inmate from Kassandra rural prison in Halkidiki who failed to return from a morning work assignment earlier in the day. The 44-year-old Serbian national is serving time for robbery convictions.

Prison authorities notified the local police station, which in turn alerted border stations and airports to prevent the escapee from fleeing abroad.

In a separate incident, three inmates at Nigrita prison in Serres, northern Greece, made a botched escape attempt on Wednesday, authorities said on Thursday.

The three inmates – Pakistani nationals aged 22, 25 and 30 – are serving sentences for migrant smuggling and theft. They were caught by prison guards.