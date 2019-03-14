Protest marches snarl traffic in city center

Members of the public hospital workers’ union march past the Hilton hotel in Athens on Thursday, in a rally that started at Mavili Square and ended at the Labor Ministry on central Stadiou Street, causing a traffic jam on Vassilissis Sofias Avenue. Motorists and commuters were further frustrated on Thursday by a separate demonstration by educators in Syntagma Square, while the Omonia area also experienced disruption when street vendors gathered outside City Hall complaining about being ordered to leave the Dionysiou Areopagitou promenade by authorities. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]