Probe ordered into video of singing army parachutist

Greek military authorities on Friday ordered an investigation into a video posted on social media by a cadet at the army's Parachutist School, in which he is seen singing a song about Macedonia during a practice jump.

The cadet, who has been identified only by his initials, M.E., recorded the video of him signing “Makedonia Xakousti” on his cellphone while making the jump, in violation of safety rules, the Army General Staff (GES) said.

GES stressed that the soldier is not being investigated because of his choice of song – which is being seen by some as a statement against the name accord signed between Greece and North Macedonia – but because he had put his and his team's life at risk by violating safety protocols.

“The Parachutists School has a long tradition of zero accidents, which it intends to uphold,” GES said in its announcement.