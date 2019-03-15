Greece condemns New Zealand mosque massacre

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Friday conveyed the nation's condolences to the government and people of New Zealand following a right-wing extremist mass shooting at two mosques that killed at least 49 people and left dozens injured.

Pavlopoulos's message, expressingd his “abhorrence” for such an “act of blind violence and religious hatred,” was conveyed by Greek Ambassador to Australia Ekaterini Zagorari, who is also the country's envoy to New Zealand.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also condemned the attack, saying that he is “deeply shocked.”

“It is our duty to uphold tolerance and religious freedom, and to raise our voices against far-right extremism and racist hate,” he said.

The Greek Foreign Ministry took to Twitter to condemn “the appalling terror attack” against the two Christchurch mosques, described by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as one of her country's “darkest days.”

The spiritual leader of the world's Greek Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios, made a call for dialogue in order to “safeguard the precious commodity of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.” He expressed the church's condolences and support for the families of the victims, and wished the injured “a speedy recovery.”