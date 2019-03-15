Man kills wife then self, over poor health

An 82-year-old man in Amaliada, western Greece, on Friday killed his 74-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself, after calling his son and admitting his intentions.

“We are sick. I will kill her and then myself,” local news site Ilia Live reported the man as telling his son in an early morning telephone call, shortly before he carried out his plan.

He also reportedly informed the police, but by the time they arrived at the elderly couple's home it was too late.

According to local media, the elderly couple suffered from serious health problems, but it was not clear whether the 74-year-old woman had consented to her husband's plan.