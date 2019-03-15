Greek students join global #fridaysforfuture eco movement

Dozens of students in Athens, Thessaloniki and other Greek cities on Friday gathered at central points to call for action against climate change, joining their voices to a global movement called #fridaysforfuture.

In the capital, students gathered at Syntagma Square and marched down Ermou Street, holding placards reading slogans like: “Save the planet; it's our only home” and “Respect existence or expect resistance.”

The Fridays for Future marches are a part of the Climate Strike campaign, which started in August 2018 with a young Swedish activist, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, and saw students in 1,5000 cities in at least 100 countries participating this Friday.

The Australian city of Melbourne saw the biggest turnout, with more than 20,000 participants, according to reports.

The marches have gained prominence across Europe in recent months with this Friday's event coming after Thunberg was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this week.