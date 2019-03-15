Voutsis: Prespes deal must be implemented faster

Greek Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis urged Greece and North Macedonia Friday to speed up the implementation of all provisions included in the name deal signed between the two Balkan neighbors as a way of resolving any reasonable objections to the so-called Prespes accord.



Speaking after a meeting with North Macedonia Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in Athens, Voutsis said the deal “provides an opening for cooperation and friendship between the people” of the two countries.



In his comments, Dimitrov said that both governments “stood on the right side of history.”



“We managed to create a small Europe in the Balkans. It was a difficult agreement because it brought change, and people resist change. But what we achieved was outstanding: The agreement put an end to discriminations, taboos and stereotypes,” said Dimitrov.