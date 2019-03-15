Open Day | Athens | March 17

The Onassis Cultural Center is hosting an open day on Sunday, March 17, inviting the public to enjoy a rich program of free concerts, screenings and other events on the theme of avant-garde music from the East, featuring dozens of performers from different parts of the world representing a cross-section of genres ranging from electronica to opera. Doors open at 4 p.m.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr