Leszek Mozdzer | Athens | March 16

Marking the centennial of diplomatic relations between Poland and Greece, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center presents a concert by celebrated Polish jazz pianist, composer and producer Leszek Mozdzer, in cooperation with the Embassy of Poland in Athens. With more than 100 albums – many of which have gone platinum – under his belt and recipient of every single music prize in Poland, the musician, who is also the artistic director of Enter Music Festival at Poznan, is renowned for his improvisations and original soundscapes. The concert at the Lighthouse starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free, with pre-registration on the SNFCC's website.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000