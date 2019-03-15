Wiener Concert-Verein Orchestra | Athens | March 16

Greek conductor Miltos Logiadis leads the Wiener Concert-Verein Orchestra, an ensemble formed in 1987 by members of the Vienna Symphony, in a program at the Athens Concert Hall centered on two great Viennese classics, Haydn’s dramatic Symphony No 39, known as “Tempesta di Mare,” and Mozart’s all-time favorite Symphony No 40. Additionally, acclaimed German-Korean pianist Christopher Park will be the soloist in Chopin’s celebrated Romantic Piano Concerto No 2, and also in Britten’s relatively unknown but impressive and brilliant work for piano, string quartet and string orchestra, “Young Apollo.” The performance starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets range from 16 to 60 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr