David Pena Dorantes | Athens | March 18

Renowned for flamenco compositions and performances influenced by Claude Debussy and modern jazz, David Pena Dorantes, a Romani pianist and composer from Andalusia, will perform at the Parnassos Literary Society on Monday, March 18. The performance starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from 15 to 42 euros and can be purchased online from www.viva.gr or by phone at 11876.



Parnassos Literary Society 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917