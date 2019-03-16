Stratos Kalafatis | Athens | To April 20

The National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) presents photographer Stratos Kalafatis's “Archipelagos” project in its entirety at the Eynard Mansion through April 20. In this project, the acclaimed photographer has brought together work from two separate ferry boat expeditions around the islands of the Aegean, one in 2006 – whose results were displayed at the Venice Biennale – and another in February 2018. Bringing the two projects together, Kalafatis aims to underscore the changes that time has brought both to the physical world as well as his own style and attitude as a photographer. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free of charge.



Eynard Mansion, 20 Aghiou Constantinou, Omonia, tel 210.522.3101, www.miet.gr