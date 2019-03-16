In Heaven | Athens | To March 30

A former paper warehouse was made available to artist Nikos Artemis by the City of Athens for an audiovisual installation. The initiative is part of the municipal authority's ongoing efforts to utilize abandoned buildings in the city center and help revive neighborhoods that have fallen on hard times. In this electronic installation, titled “In Heaven,” the Greek conceptual artist challenges the notion of an idyllic place, with references to Athens. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Apothiki Hartou, 3 Chrysospiliotisas, Klafthmonos Square