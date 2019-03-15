Police raid fan clubs in western Athens

As part of ongoing effort to crack down on hooliganism in Greek sport, police late Thursday conducted raids on two fan clubs, both located in areas of western Athens.



Amid a recent spike in soccer hooliganism, police entered a building housing a Panathinaikos fan club in Peristeri and another in Ilion housing an Olympiakos fan club.



According to reports, nothing incriminating was found at either location but police insist they will continue to investigate other clubs as well.



Sport in Greece has for years been plagued by fan violence and corruption allegations.