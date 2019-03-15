Police searching three planes from London after hijack warning

Three flights from London that landed at Athens's International Airport on Friday afternoon were led to an isolated section of the airfield after authorities received a phone call warning of possible hijacks of the planes.

According to initial information, passengers from the first plane have already disembarked safely and are going through passport and security checks, while the same procedure will be followed with the two other flights.

After the three planes are evacuated, police officers will inspect the planes with sniffer dogs.



The call was made to a shop inside the airport and security was immediately alerted.