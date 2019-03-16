Greece got a smooth draw for the first group stage of the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China on Saturday, and will likely meet Team USA in the second group stage, which means it will avoid it at least in the first knock-out round.

The Greek national team was one of the eight seeded and will play in Group F with Brazil, Montenegro and New Zealand, in the city of Nanjing.

The top two teams of each group advance to the last 16, with the teams from Greece’s group set to join in a new group those who will graduate from Group E that includes USA, Turkey, the Czech Republic and Japan. This second-stage group will be held in Shenzhen and its top two teams will reach the quarterfinals.

The tournament will take place in eight cities in China and begins on August 31, with the final scheduled for September 15.