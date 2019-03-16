Tanker runs aground off Andros; no reports of injuries, spillages

A tanker carrying nearly 1,000 cubic meters of fuel ran aground off the island of Andros on Saturday, after hitting rocks that tore a small hole into the left side of its hull.

The Greek-flagged Agios Georgios had just set sail from Andros and had been headed to nearby Skyros when the incident occurred. None of its eight crew and two passengers were injured.

The coast guard and specialist divers are monitoring the wreck over the to ensure that there are no spillages and that it does not start to take on water.

The vessel has been surrounded with an anti-pollution barrier to prevent any possible spillages from spreading.