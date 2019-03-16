Thirteen migrants found in truck in northern Greece

Police on Saturday intercepted 13 undocumented migrants on the Egnatia Highway in northern Greece following an inspection on a truck being driven by a 63-year-old man who was arrested on charges of attempted smuggling.

The truck was stopped in the early hours of the morning near the Derveni junction.

The migrants, whose ethnic origin was unknown, were carrying large sums of cash to pay for their transfer to Italy via the western port of Patra, according to police sources.

The influx of migrants via the Greek-Turkish land border has skyrocketed in recent months, with Greek authorities reporting a three-fold increase in arrivals last year.