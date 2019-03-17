More than 400 teams take part in student robotics fair

A student works on her display as a fellow pupil looks on at the Panhellenic Educational Robotics Competition in the indoor sports arena of Galatsi, in Athens, on Saturday. Organized by the Greek chapter of the World Robot Olympiad, the event brought together a total of 2,000 students in 454 teams from all over the country, who competed over the weekend for an array of prizes for designing, constructing and programing robots and robotic programs that are able to respond to real-life scenarios. [InTime News]