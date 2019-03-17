4 detained over attack on Environment ministry

Police have detained four persons over an early morning attack with paint on the Environment Ministry’s offices on Mesogeion Avenue.

The perpetrators, riding motorbikes, threw the paint at the ministry’s offices, shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday and they sped away. A glass front was damaged in the attack, which is in the style of self-styled “anarchist collective” Rouvikonas (Rubicon).

It has not been established so far that the detained persons were involved in the attack.