4.5-magnitude quake hits Zakynthos

An earthquake with a revised magnitude of 4.5 has hit the western island of Zakynthos, but no damage has been reported.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics reported that the temblor struck at 1:49 p.m. (1149 GMT) Sunday. The epicenter was 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of Zakynthos and the depth was 23.2 kilometers (14.4 miles).

The earthquake was felt in several areas of the western Peloponnese.

A 2.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded in the same area 11 minutes later.

Greece lies in an earthquake-prone zone and tremors of this magnitude are frequent. Zakynthos was hit by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake last Oct. 26, followed by dozens of aftershocks of at least 4.0-magnitude.

[AP/Kathimerini]

