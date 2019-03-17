MONDAY

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) fourth Meeting of Champion Mayors for Inclusive Growth takes place at Athens City Hall, 63 Athinas, with the participation of European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu.

The Economist Conferences organizes an event on “Taking Cyberspace to the Next Level: A peek into the future boardroom,” at the Grand Hyatt Athens hotel, 115 Syngrou. (Info: 210.940.8750)

The E-Kyklos think tank organizes a public debate on Church-state relations, at 6 p.m., at the King George Hotel, Syntagma Square, Athens. (Info: ekyklos.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize its job vacancy data for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Blue-chip Motor Oil will issue its 2018 financial results.

Listed company Allatini Ceramics holds an extraordinary general meeting.

TUESDAY

The OECD’s Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Regional Development Policy Committee opens at the Megaron Athens International Conference Center, with the participation of OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria. To Wednesday. (Info: www.oecd.org)

The OECD, the Economy Ministry and the City of Athens organize the 7th Roundtable of Mayors and Ministers at the Athens City Hall.

The Foreign Ministry’s Center for Analysis & Planning organizes a public debate on “The Future of Europe – Reconsidering the prospects of the European Union at 2 p.m., at its Giannos Kranidiotis amphitheater. Admission is by invitation only.

The Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) presents its study on “Exploring the Effects of the Economic Crisis on the Public and Private Financing of Greek Education.” Starts at 12 p.m., at 11 Tsami Karatasou, Athens. (Info: iobe.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its January statistics on the Greek merchant fleet.

Fourlis Holdings will release its financial results for last year.

Athens-listed Mermeren Kombinat, Briq and Thrace Plastics hold general shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The European Commission in collaboration with the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) are organizing a conference on “Integrating Greece into the European Semester Policy Framework: Priorities for sustainable growth and competitiveness.” Runs from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Acropolis Museum Auditorium, 15 Dionysiou Areopagitou, Athens. (Info: iobe.gr)

Finance professor Georgios Leledakis delivers a lecture on “Contemporary Forms of Funding in Crisis Periods,” at the Derigny Amphitheater of the Athens University of Economic and Business. The lecture is part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

The 5th Facility Management Conference is held at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.facilitymanagement.gr)

The Piraeus Chamber of Manufacturing organizes a debate on “Strengthening Women in Entrepreneurship and Labor” at the Piraeus Municipal Theater from 6 p.m. (Info: www.bep.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the January readings of its turnover index in industry.

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to attend the European Council of EU leaders in Brussels. To Friday.

The Performance Management Conference 2019 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.performancemanagement.gr)

Listed Titan Cement and Autohellas publish their 2018 financial results.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its February data on the material costs index for new residential buildings.