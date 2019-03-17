Panathinaikos vs Olympiakos derby abandoned due to crowd trouble

One more Greek derby, that between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos on Sunday, fell victim to fan violence, as the match at the Olympic Stadium of Athens was abandoned on the 70th minute due to clashes between hooligans and the police.

German referee Marco Fritz decided to stop the game with the score at 1-0 in Olympiakos’s favor due to the chemicals the police used in the clashes outside the stadium, and to the presence of home supporters around the turf that offered the match officials no security for the game to resume.

More to follow...