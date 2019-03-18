Police in Thessaloniki probe multiple acts of vandalism at university

Police in Thessaloniki on Monday were investigating several instances of vandalism at the city's Aristotle University including the torching of two garbage dumpsters by suspected arsonists in the early hours of the morning.

The first fire broke out at 5.25 a.m. and the second 10 minutes later, according to investigators who have been probing a similar blaze on the same campus last week.

The local fire service was dispatched to the scene and doused the blazes before they could spread.

Meanwhile unidentified vandals removed a door in the university's polytechnic faculty from its hinges and disposed of it in a nearby light shaft, police said.