Amnesty calls for greater solidarity with refugees

Amnesty International's Greek chapter on Monday reiterated its call for greater solidarity for refugees in a post on Twitter on Monday, a day after it projected the message "Humanity First" on the Acropolis Hill in a symbolic protest marking the third anniversary of the signing of a deal between the European Union and Turkey to curb undocumented migration.

In its Twitter posting on Monday, Amnesty said the agreement was "stain on the conscience of Europe and symbolized the EU's absolute failure."

"Let us actively show our solidarity to refugees!" the Twitter post concluded.

The message came a few days after 26 aid groups, including Amnesty, called on EU leaders to take immediate action to curb the "humanitarian crisis" at Europe's borders.