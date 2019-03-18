Injury of doctor in hospital elevator fall prompts complaints

The Medical Association of Athens (ISA) and the union of Greek hospital workers, known by its acronym POEDIN, have complained following the injury of a doctor at the Ippokrateio hospital when the elevator he was in plunged several floors.

The ISA referred to an "unprecedented incident which points to the collapse of the National Health Service due to underfunding and understaffing."

"The unfortunate incident is neither a random nor isolated," ISA's president Giorgos Patoulis said, underlining "serious problems" with the equipment and infrastructure of state hospitals.



