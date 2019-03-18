Firefighters battle large blaze at paper warehouse north of Athens

Firefighters on Monday were seeking to put out a large blaze that broke out at a warehouse storing paper goods in Glyka Nera, northeastern Attica.

The warehouse is located on the junction of Olympionikon and Athinas Pallados streets, close to an electricity plant, according to local reports.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear but there were no reports of any injuries.

A total of 25 firefighters, manning eight engines, were involved in the effort to douse the blaze.