Rouvikonas targets debt collecting company

The office of a debt collection company in southern Athens was targeted Monday afternoon by members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group.

According to reports, some 30 individuals entered the agency’s office on the first floor of a building on Vouliagmeni Avenue in Aghios Dimitrios, and scattered fliers.

The group later claimed responsibility in a post on an anti-establishment website, saying that debt collection agencies are tantamount to the “mafia,” breaking the law and terrorizing citizens.

